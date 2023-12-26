The San Antonio Spurs (4-24), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, will attempt to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Utah Jazz (12-18). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and KJZZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Jazz matchup.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-2.5) 242.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-2.5) 243 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (scoring 113 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 119.4 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a -191 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -346 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 123 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams are scoring 223.6 points per game between them, 18.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 242.4 points per game combined, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

