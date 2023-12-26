The Texas State Bobcats meet the Rice Owls in the First Responder Bowl as 5.5-point favorites on December 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the contest.

Texas State has the 17th-best offense this season in terms of points scored (36 points per game), but ranks 17th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (33.8 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Rice is generating 376.8 total yards per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS on defense (370 total yards allowed per game).

Texas State vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -5.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Rice Recent Performance

Offensively, the Owls are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 358 yards per game (-62-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are conceding 272.7 (15th-best).

The Owls are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (22 per game) and 70th in points allowed (20.7).

Rice is accumulating 192 passing yards per game in its past three games (-28-worst in the nation), and allowing 128 (15th-best).

The Owls are 93rd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (166), and 13th-worst in rushing yards allowed (144.7).

The Owls have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three contests.

Rice has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Rice has put together a 7-3-1 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.

The teams have hit the over in five of Rice's 11 games with a set total.

Rice has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

Rice is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,443 yards on 181-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 106 times for 707 yards (58.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 395 receiving yards (32.9 per game) on 42 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 312 yards across 85 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 963 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 catches on 113 targets with 12 touchdowns.

Boden Groen's 37 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Coleman Coco has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and 36 tackles.

Rice's top-tackler, Plae Wyatt, has 60 tackles, three TFL, and one sack this year.

Gabe Taylor has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

