A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on December 25, 2023 on ESPN.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 7-4 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.

The Suns average just 3.4 fewer points per game (114.5) than the Mavericks give up (117.9).

Phoenix is 8-3 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Dallas has compiled a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The Mavericks score an average of 119 points per game, five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.

Dallas is 15-3 when it scores more than 114 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 116.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.

In home games, Phoenix is surrendering 4.5 more points per game (116.1) than in road games (111.6).

The Suns are sinking 11.5 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.4 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (121.5) than on the road (116.7), but also allow more at home (118.1) than on the road (117.7).

Dallas gives up 118.1 points per game at home, and 117.7 away.

At home the Mavericks are picking up 26.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (24.3).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Ankle Jusuf Nurkic Out Personal Yuta Watanabe Questionable Finger Josh Okogie Questionable Hip Eric Gordon Questionable Hip

Mavericks Injuries