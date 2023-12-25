Two streaking squads hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Warriors, who have won five straight games.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 115 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.2 points per game (ninth in NBA) and allow 115.8 per contest (20th in league).

These two teams average 232.2 points per game combined, 1.3 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 225.8 points per game combined, 7.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Golden State has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +200 - Warriors +4000 +2000 -

