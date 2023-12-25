Davante Adams versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Raiders face the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 126.8 9.1 21 71 9.16

Davante Adams vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 968 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 84 catches on 140 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas has accumulated 2,816 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and 6.2 passing yards per attempt (23rd).

The Raiders are bottom-10 in points this season, placing 24th in the NFL with 265 total points scored (18.9 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (3,988).

Las Vegas sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.6 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 56 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 52.8%.

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 72 tackles, five TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Kansas City is giving up 182.8 yards per game (2,559 total) in the air, which is the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is third-best in the NFL, at 17.5 per game.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Davante Adams L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 140 89 Def. Targets Receptions 84 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 45 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 968 72 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.1 5.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 300 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 20 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

