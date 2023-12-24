Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

10-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: W 83-62 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Valley

Utah Valley Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-6

8-3 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: L 65-52 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona Christian

Arizona Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

3. SFA

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

7-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 66-56 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: UNT Dallas

UNT Dallas Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-10

5-5 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: L 72-68 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Utah Tech

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 87-61 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-7 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 81-70 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. UT Arlington

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

3-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 69-64 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Tarleton State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 9-19

3-7 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: L 67-59 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Utah Valley

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: W 73-69 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-28

0-10 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 104-51 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 75-64 vs UTSA

