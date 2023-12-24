Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Power Rankings
1. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: W 83-62 vs Texas Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Valley
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: L 65-52 vs Liberty
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
3. SFA
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 66-56 vs Austin Peay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UNT Dallas
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: L 72-68 vs Western Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 87-61 vs Oklahoma State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: L 81-70 vs Northern Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTEP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 69-64 vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: L 67-59 vs New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Southern
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: W 73-69 vs Sam Houston
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 104-51 vs Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sam Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 75-64 vs UTSA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.