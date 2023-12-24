Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly WAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
WAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: W 76-64 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethesda (CA)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
2. SFA
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 115-58 vs Paul Quinn
Next Game
- Opponent: New Orleans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Seattle U
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: W 79-73 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTEP
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 78-52 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas-Dallas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: L 73-70 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: L 65-46 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: L 83-73 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Antelope Valley
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 79-63 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
10. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: L 98-71 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: L 78-68 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
