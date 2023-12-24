The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

TCU's games this year have an average point total of 158.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Horned Frogs' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, TCU has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Horned Frogs have entered three games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for TCU.

TCU vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 6 54.5% 88.5 164.8 70.1 136.6 151.2 Hawaii 2 28.6% 76.3 164.8 66.5 136.6 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs record 88.5 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 66.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

TCU has a 5-5 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

TCU vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 5-6-0 5-4 6-5-0 Hawaii 2-5-0 0-1 5-2-0

TCU vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Hawaii 13-4 Home Record 12-5 4-7 Away Record 6-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.4 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.