How to Watch TCU vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) hit the court against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
- TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 248th.
- The 88.5 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 22 more points than the Rainbow Warriors allow (66.5).
- TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
- TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
