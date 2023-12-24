The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) hit the court against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
  • TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 248th.
  • The 88.5 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 22 more points than the Rainbow Warriors allow (66.5).
  • TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
  • TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arizona State W 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion W 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.