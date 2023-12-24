Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: W 74-72 vs Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 65-55 vs Towson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mobile
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: L 71-55 vs Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Schreiner
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. New Orleans
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: L 78-36 vs Ohio State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: L 87-66 vs LSU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Paul Quinn
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 130-53 vs Arlington Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: W 48-47 vs Grambling
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola-New Orleans
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: W 67-66 vs UIC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 79-52 vs Texas A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 356th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: W 99-75 vs Southern University at New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.