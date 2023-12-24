The Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins are slated to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Luke Schoonmaker find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker's stat line shows seven grabs for 61 yards and two scores. He averages 5.5 yards receiving per game.

Schoonmaker has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0

