Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 16?
The Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Prescott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Prescott has run for 212 yards on 48 carries (15.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).
Dak Prescott Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|29
|41
|299
|3
|0
|7
|23
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|24
|39
|271
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|21
|34
|134
|0
|1
|4
|27
|0
Rep Dak Prescott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.