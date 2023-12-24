Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.1 per game.

Cooks has 544 yards on 41 receptions and five TDs. He has been targeted 63 times, and posts 41.8 yards receiving per game.

Cooks vs. the Dolphins

Cooks vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 57.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 57.5 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 203.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Cooks has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Cooks has been targeted on 63 of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (12.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (38th in NFL play), racking up 544 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored five of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (12.2%).

Cooks (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 8.1% of the time in the red zone (86 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

