Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Cooks has been targeted 63 times, with season stats of 544 yards on 41 receptions (13.3 per catch) and five TDs. He also has three carries for 23 yards.

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 41 544 122 5 13.3

Cooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0

