How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are traveling to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
- Villanova has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.
- The 72.8 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.
- Villanova has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
- The Blue Demons put up just 3.7 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.8).
- When DePaul gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 2-2.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did away from home (66.6).
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.
- At home, Villanova averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.
- The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (77.4) last season.
- DePaul made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.