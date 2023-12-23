The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are traveling to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
  • Villanova has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.
  • Villanova has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.3 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
  • The Blue Demons put up just 3.7 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.8).
  • When DePaul gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 2-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did away from home (66.6).
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.
  • At home, Villanova averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.
  • The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (77.4) last season.
  • DePaul made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

