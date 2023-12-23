Can we count on Texas Tech to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 31 NR 24

Texas Tech's best wins

Texas Tech took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 35 in the RPI) in a 61-56 win on November 25 -- its signature victory of the season. In the victory against Santa Clara, Bailey Maupin delivered a team-best 11 points. Jordyn Merritt chipped in nine points.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on November 13

91-45 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 121/RPI) on November 17

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 131/RPI) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on November 20

79-34 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on December 1

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Texas Tech has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Red Raiders have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Texas Tech has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

The Red Raiders have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Texas Tech is playing the 179th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Red Raiders have 18 games remaining this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Texas Tech's 18 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

