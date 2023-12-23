If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Texas Tech and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 121

Texas Tech's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, Texas Tech beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 55 in the RPI) by a score of 73-57. In the win against Michigan, Joe Toussaint compiled a team-leading 17 points. Devan Cambridge added 17 points.

Next best wins

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 8

77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172/RPI) on December 21

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 23

82-76 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on December 12

73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 239/RPI) on November 16

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Raiders are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas Tech faces the 120th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Red Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Texas Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

