2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas A&M-CC's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|235
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-CC defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52. Tymberlin Criswell, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and four assists. Alecia Westbrook also played a role with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 14
- 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 5
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Islanders have 19 games left this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.
- A&M-Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Concordia (TX) Tornados
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
