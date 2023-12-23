2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Texas A&M be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|0-0
|30
|NR
|30
Texas A&M's best wins
Texas A&M's signature win of the season came in a 65-51 victory on November 25 against the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in the RPI. That signature victory over Cal included a team-leading 11 points from Lauren Ware. Janiah Barker, with 10 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on December 6
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 81/RPI) on November 12
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 84/RPI) on December 3
- 73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 157/RPI) on November 9
- 80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, the Aggies have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas A&M is playing the 202nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 17 games remaining this year, including 13 against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- Reviewing Texas A&M's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
