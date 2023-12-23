What are Texas A&M's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 27 27 25

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 10, Texas A&M beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 66 in the RPI) by a score of 73-66. That signature victory over Ohio State featured a team-best 18 points from Solomon Washington. Wade Taylor IV, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 26

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 6

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 14

74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 17

89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas A&M has to overcome the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Looking at the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.