2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M March Madness Odds | December 25
What are Texas A&M's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Texas A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +5000
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|27
|27
|25
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on November 10, Texas A&M beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 66 in the RPI) by a score of 73-66. That signature victory over Ohio State featured a team-best 18 points from Solomon Washington. Wade Taylor IV, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 26
- 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 6
- 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 14
- 74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 17
- 89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas A&M has to overcome the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Looking at the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
- A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.