Player prop bet options for Joe Pavelski, Filip Forsberg and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (at 3:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 30 points. He has 13 goals and 17 assists this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 2 1 3 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Forsberg's 38 points are important for Nashville. He has 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Roman Josi has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.