The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) are favorites when they visit the Nashville Predators (19-14) on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network. The Stars are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +115 moneyline odds.

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nashville has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 28 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 18-10 in those games.

The Predators have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

Dallas is 14-5 (victorious in 73.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Nashville has gone 5-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-7 9-1-0 6.3 3.90 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.90 3.70 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 4-6 3-6-1 6.3 3.00 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.00 2.40 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

