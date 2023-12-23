Tim Hardaway Jr. and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at American Airlines Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KENS

BSSW, KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Bulls, 114-95, on Thursday. Devin Vassell was their leading scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 21 4 2 1 0 3 Zach Collins 14 9 2 0 3 2 Malaki Branham 13 6 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Johnson chips in with 17.2 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists.

The Spurs receive 13.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Zach Collins.

Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field.

Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Watch Hardaway, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 13.6 10.6 2.6 1.2 2.9 0.9 Keldon Johnson 18.3 7.0 3.6 1.2 0.2 1.7 Devin Vassell 18.6 3.5 2.8 0.8 0.2 2.6 Jeremy Sochan 10.2 5.9 3.7 0.6 0.3 0.8 Zach Collins 11.3 5.9 2.6 0.4 0.6 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.