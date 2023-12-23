Player prop bet options for Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +128)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points in the 2023-24 season, the same as Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (11.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 17.2 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (18.5).

He has collected 6.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Johnson's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

