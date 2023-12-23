Spurs vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Mavericks have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KENS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|238.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
- San Antonio's contests this season have a 232.6-point average over/under, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, San Antonio has compiled an 11-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (11.5%) in those games.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its 16 games, or 6.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spurs vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|15
|53.6%
|118.1
|228.4
|117.9
|240.1
|233.1
|Spurs
|12
|44.4%
|110.3
|228.4
|122.2
|240.1
|231.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have hit the over six times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than on the road (.385, 5-8-0).
- The Spurs' 110.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 6-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 117.9 points.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|11-16
|6-10
|18-9
|Mavericks
|14-14
|2-1
|18-10
Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Spurs
|Mavericks
|110.3
|118.1
|27
|8
|6-3
|9-3
|3-6
|11-1
|122.2
|117.9
|27
|22
|6-3
|5-2
|2-7
|5-2
