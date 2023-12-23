The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Mavericks have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KENS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 238.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.

San Antonio's contests this season have a 232.6-point average over/under, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, San Antonio has compiled an 11-16-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (11.5%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its 16 games, or 6.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 15 53.6% 118.1 228.4 117.9 240.1 233.1 Spurs 12 44.4% 110.3 228.4 122.2 240.1 231.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have hit the over six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than on the road (.385, 5-8-0).

The Spurs' 110.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 6-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Spurs and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 11-16 6-10 18-9 Mavericks 14-14 2-1 18-10

Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Spurs Mavericks 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 118.1 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 122.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

