2024 NCAA Bracketology: Prairie View A&M Women's March Madness Resume | December 31
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Prairie View A&M ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|229
Prairie View A&M's best win
Prairie View A&M beat the No. 337-ranked (according to the RPI) McNeese Cowgirls, 85-70, on November 12, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win over McNeese, Ryann Pane amassed a team-leading 18 points. Gerlyn Smith added 16 points.
Prairie View A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- According to the RPI, Prairie View A&M has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Prairie View A&M has been handed the 47th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Panthers have 18 games left on the schedule, with three contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- PVAMU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Prairie View A&M's next game
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
