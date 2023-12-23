Saturday's contest that pits the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Memphis, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-8-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (221st in college basketball).

The 36.7 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 180th in the nation, and are 1.1 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

Memphis connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Tigers rank 165th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 87.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.6 per game (245th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (82nd in college basketball play).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 312th in college basketball, while allowing 72.1 per contest, 212th in college basketball) and have a -47 scoring differential.

The 36.3 rebounds per game Vanderbilt accumulates rank 202nd in college basketball. Their opponents record 35.7.

Vanderbilt connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) while shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc (334th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 40.5%.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.