Malaki Branham's San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-95 loss to the Bulls (his most recent game) Branham produced 13 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Branham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.1 10.2 Rebounds 2.5 1.9 3.0 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.7 PRA -- 13.4 15.9 PR -- 11 13.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Branham has made 3.8 shots per game, which adds up to 9.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Branham's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.9 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 26.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Malaki Branham vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 18 7 2 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.