2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|73
Lamar's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, Lamar beat the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 74-57 win on November 10. Akasha Davis amassed a team-best 22 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus UT Arlington.
Next best wins
- 63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on December 13
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on November 22
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- Lamar has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Lamar gets the 28th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Cardinals have 19 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- In terms of Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
