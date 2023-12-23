2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Houston be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Preseason national championship odds: +2200
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|15
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston's best wins
Houston beat the Dayton Flyers (No. 14 in the RPI) in a 69-55 win on November 19 -- its signature win of the season. In the win against Dayton, Emanuel Sharp posted a team-leading 15 points. LJ Cryer came through with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 76-66 over Utah (No. 24/RPI) on November 17
- 70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on December 16
- 79-44 at home over Montana (No. 45/RPI) on November 24
- 66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on December 1
- 72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 114/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Houston has three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Cougars have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- Houston has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Houston has been given the 99th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Reviewing the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Houston has 19 games remaining this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.