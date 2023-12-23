If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Houston Christian and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Houston Christian ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 159

Houston Christian's best win

Houston Christian took down the No. 315-ranked (according to the RPI) Wichita State Shockers, 49-44, on December 4, which goes down as its best victory of the season. N'Denasija Collins recorded a team-leading 13 points with six rebounds and one assist in the game versus Wichita State.

Houston Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

According to the RPI, Houston Christian has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Houston Christian has the 18th-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Huskies' 18 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Of HCU's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston Christian's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

