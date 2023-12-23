Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-6.5)
|161.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-6.5)
|161.5
|-255
|+205
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Wildcats' 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Owls' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +2000 at the start to +1000.
- Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Owls' national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
