What are Abilene Christian's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 231

Abilene Christian's best wins

Abilene Christian, in its signature win of the season, took down the UTEP Miners 88-82 on December 17. Against UTEP, Ali Abdou Dibba led the team by tallying 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on November 17

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 6

59-45 over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 19

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Abilene Christian is facing the 111th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 13 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

