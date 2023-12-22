The Texas Longhorns (8-2) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Longhorns' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, two of the Islanders games have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Texas is 24th-best in the country. It is way below that, 59th, according to computer rankings.

The Longhorns have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the start of the season to +6000.

Texas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.