The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena. This contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 18.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 14.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Bonke Maring: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Greene: 14.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Imariagbe: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jay Alvarez: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Pierce Bazil: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 142nd 76.8 Points Scored 72.0 241st 108th 67.7 Points Allowed 85.4 360th 29th 41.8 Rebounds 39.6 69th 1st 15.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 145th 231st 6.9 3pt Made 3.3 360th 231st 12.6 Assists 12.3 250th 22nd 9.1 Turnovers 16.6 362nd

