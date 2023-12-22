The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 31st.

The Aggies put up 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.

Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.

The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67).

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip when playing on the road.

