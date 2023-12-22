The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) will host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
  • Texas A&M-CC has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 230th.
  • The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-CC has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 22.6 more points per game at home (90.6) than on the road (68).
  • The Islanders give up 55 points per game at home, and 76.4 away.
  • Texas A&M-CC drains more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (32.1%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Omaha W 62-58 American Bank Center
12/15/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 86-76 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Texas Lutheran W 102-50 American Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/30/2023 Schreiner - American Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center

