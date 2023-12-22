Friday's contest that pits the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Moody Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no line set.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 82, Texas A&M-CC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-18.3)

Texas (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Texas has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 5-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Longhorns are 5-5-0 and the Islanders are 2-5-0.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC is 19th in the nation at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Texas A&M-CC hits 5.7 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M-CC has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.8 per game (259th in college basketball) while forcing 16.3 (12th in college basketball).

