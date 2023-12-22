TCU vs. Nevada: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is 150.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
TCU vs. Nevada Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-3.5
|150.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- TCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points five times.
- TCU has an average point total of 158.1 in its contests this year, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Horned Frogs are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- TCU has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.
- The Horned Frogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 62.3% chance to win.
TCU vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|5
|50%
|89.8
|168.3
|68.3
|132.2
|151.3
|Nevada
|1
|10%
|78.5
|168.3
|63.9
|132.2
|144.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- The Horned Frogs put up 89.8 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 63.9 the Wolf Pack give up.
- When TCU totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
TCU vs. Nevada Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|5-5-0
|5-4
|5-5-0
|Nevada
|7-3-0
|1-0
|4-6-0
TCU vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Nevada
|13-4
|Home Record
|14-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.9
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.