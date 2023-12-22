The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

ESPN

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.6% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

TCU is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 98th.

The Horned Frogs put up 25.9 more points per game (89.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (63.9).

TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, TCU put up 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did away from home (72.4).

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, TCU fared better in home games last season, averaging 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

