The SMU Mustangs (6-4) meet the Murray State Racers (3-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This clash will start at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SMU vs. Murray State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • B.J. Edwards: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Jacobi Wood: 14.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Ellington: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 16.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brian Moore Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Quincy Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank
138th 77.0 Points Scored 74.4 184th
237th 73.4 Points Allowed 63.4 38th
195th 32.9 Rebounds 35.6 82nd
189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.0 61st
193rd 7.3 3pt Made 7.0 218th
195th 13.1 Assists 15.5 67th
39th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.