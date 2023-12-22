The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

SMU vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • SMU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 307th.
  • The Mustangs average 75.1 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.1 the Racers allow.
  • SMU has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.1 away from home.
  • When playing at home, SMU made 1.1 more treys per game (7.1) than away from home (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28.0%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State L 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State W 68-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte - Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum

