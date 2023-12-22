Friday's contest at CFSB Center has the SMU Mustangs (8-4) matching up with the Murray State Racers (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on December 22. Our computer prediction projects a 75-65 win for SMU.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SMU vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

SMU vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 75, Murray State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.4)

SMU (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Murray State has a 3-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SMU, who is 6-5-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Racers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Mustangs' games have gone over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game, with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 62.0 per contest (18th in college basketball).

SMU pulls down 40.6 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) while conceding 34.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

SMU makes 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.3 (196th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

SMU has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (180th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (119th in college basketball).

