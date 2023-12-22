Rice vs. Louisiana December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) meet the Rice Owls (3-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Rice vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 20.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.7 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rice vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|234th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|79.1
|94th
|328th
|79
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|218th
|220th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|32.9
|312th
|214th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|143rd
|204th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|28th
|134th
|14.2
|Assists
|14.4
|122nd
|153rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|178th
