Nueces County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Nueces County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Grove High School at London High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
