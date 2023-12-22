Betting on a player to score is an exciting way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Thursday, including all 12 matchups around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Matthews' stats: 25 goals in 28 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Senators

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Rantanen's stats: 15 goals in 32 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Senators

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 MacKinnon's stats: 14 goals in 32 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 McDavid's stats: 11 goals in 27 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 29 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Kucherov's stats: 22 goals in 32 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 29 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +125 to score

Avalanche vs. Senators

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Nichushkin's stats: 15 goals in 30 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +130 to score

Wild vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Kaprizov's stats: 10 goals in 30 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +135 to score

Oilers vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 Draisaitl's stats: 13 goals in 29 games

