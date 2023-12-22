The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) are heavy underdogs (by 34.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -34.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian has combined with its opponents to score more than 151.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Houston Christian's average game total this season has been 155, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston Christian has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Houston Christian has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-4-0 mark of Texas A&M.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 4 40% 75.6 147 69.1 152.7 140.5 Houston Christian 5 62.5% 71.4 147 83.6 152.7 158.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 71.4 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Aggies give up.

Houston Christian is 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-4-0 0-0 7-3-0 Houston Christian 5-3-0 0-1 4-4-0

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Houston Christian 15-1 Home Record 8-8 7-4 Away Record 2-13 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.