How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, Houston Christian has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Huskies' 71.4 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Houston Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Houston Christian is averaging 32.3 more points per game at home (90.8) than away (58.5).
- The Huskies allow 75.5 points per game at home, and 89.0 away.
- Houston Christian knocks down more 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (3.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (22.2%).
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas
|L 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 107-72
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
