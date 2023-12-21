Thursday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) and the UTEP Miners (4-7) clashing at Massimino Court in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-63 victory for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on December 21.

The Miners enter this game after an 81-65 loss to UIC on Wednesday.

UTEP vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

UTEP vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, UTEP 63

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners' best victory this season came against the UMKC Kangaroos, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Miners secured the 62-60 win at home on November 11.

UTEP has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Miners are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 234) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 263) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jane Asinde: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Adhel Tac: 9.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

9.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Mahri Petree: 8.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Delma Zita: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners are being outscored by 5.7 points per game with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (174th in college basketball) and give up 72.5 per contest (313th in college basketball).

