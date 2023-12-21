The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 18th.
  • The Mavericks score 10.4 more points per game (75.9) than the Red Raiders give up (65.5).
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-3.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UT Arlington put up 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (70.5).
  • At home, UT Arlington made 7.0 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UT Arlington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.4%) than away (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center

