How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
- UT Arlington has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 18th.
- The Mavericks score 10.4 more points per game (75.9) than the Red Raiders give up (65.5).
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-3.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UT Arlington put up 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).
- In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (70.5).
- At home, UT Arlington made 7.0 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UT Arlington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.4%) than away (31.2%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 74-37
|College Park Center
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|W 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
