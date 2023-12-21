The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

UT Arlington has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 18th.

The Mavericks score 10.4 more points per game (75.9) than the Red Raiders give up (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-3.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Arlington put up 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).

In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (70.5).

At home, UT Arlington made 7.0 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UT Arlington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.4%) than away (31.2%).

